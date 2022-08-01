Analyzing Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carrefour and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 0 2 5 0 2.71 Red Eléctrica Corporación 2 4 1 0 1.86

Carrefour presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 519.05%. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 88.41%. Given Carrefour’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $87.89 billion 0.14 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación $2.31 billion 4.58 $805.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Carrefour and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Volatility & Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Summary

Carrefour beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. As of December 31. 2021, it operated 253 hypermarkets, 1,043 supermarkets, 4,330 convenience stores, 147 cash and carry outlets, and 26 soft discount stores in France; 457 hypermarkets, 1,926 supermarkets, 3,430 convenience stores, 12 cash and carry outlets, and 81 soft discount stores in rest of Europe; 184 hypermarkets, 151 supermarkets, 558 convenience stores, 259 cash and carry outlets, and one soft discount store in Argentina and Brazil; and 70 hypermarkets, four supermarkets, and 274 convenience stores in Taiwan, as well as 688 stores through local franchisee partners in Middle East, Africa, etc. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; operates satellite communications system and offers space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity; and offers technical consultancy and satellite telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

