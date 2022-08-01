Comparing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Logiq alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.35 million 0.17 -$20.13 million ($0.86) -0.33 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -53.59% -68.40% -57.81% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Logiq and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Logiq has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Logiq and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MedX

(Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.