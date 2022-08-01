Reviewing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 6.81 $102.29 million N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.82 $1.03 billion $2.09 26.20

Profitability

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei.

This table compares Nuvei and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 14.28% 67.84% 11.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuvei and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 3 9 0 2.75 CDK Global 1 1 0 0 1.50

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $73.55, indicating a potential upside of 110.85%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than CDK Global.

Summary

CDK Global beats Nuvei on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

