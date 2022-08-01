Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives $0.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIIAY. Barclays raised their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.13) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

