Critical Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 1.01 $468.37 million $0.76 25.11 CNX Resources $756.79 million 4.45 -$498.64 million ($7.38) -2.34

Analyst Recommendations

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cenovus Energy and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 CNX Resources 1 5 0 0 1.83

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 3.56% 14.73% 6.39% CNX Resources N/A 12.51% 5.21%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats CNX Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 526,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and approximately 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,006,000 net acres in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 282,000 net CBM acres in Central Appalachia, as well as 1,733,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

