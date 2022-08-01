Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $21.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Atos Price Performance

Atos stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

