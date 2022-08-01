Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at $520,993,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 622,451 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

