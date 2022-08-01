Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Receives C$53.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.07.

Several analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Stock Up 4.1 %

TSE:TCS opened at C$39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.85 million and a P/E ratio of 130.43. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.