Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price at C$13.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

AX.UN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

