Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price at C$13.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 1.3 %

AX.UN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

