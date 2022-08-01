Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price at C$13.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.
AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 1.3 %
AX.UN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.