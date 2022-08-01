Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Head to Head Contrast

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $53.15, suggesting a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.85% 8.00% 0.76% Synovus Financial 34.48% 16.40% 1.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.11 $31.46 million $1.20 11.63 Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 2.79 $760.47 million $4.79 8.43

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Carter Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.