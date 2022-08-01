TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Head to Head Survey

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Volatility & Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.0% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TRX Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -23.16 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 20.75 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 51.12%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

