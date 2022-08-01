Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) Maintains Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,127.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 409,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,508 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

