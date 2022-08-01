Ashland Global’s (ASH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ASH opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $67,620,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,281,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

