Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.