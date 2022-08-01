Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.80. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 135,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

