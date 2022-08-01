Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.41. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,098. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berry by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Berry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

