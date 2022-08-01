BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BrightSpire Capital news, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

