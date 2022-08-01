Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.