Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.12). The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In related news, Director William John Cox bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.09 per share, with a total value of C$127,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at C$646,399.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

