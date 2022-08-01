BGC Partners (BGCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGC Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

BGCP opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 62.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

