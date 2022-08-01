SLR Investment (SLRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

SLRC stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

