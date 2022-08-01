Western Forest Products (WEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.51. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
