Western Forest Products (WEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.51. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.