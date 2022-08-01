Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CZR opened at $45.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

