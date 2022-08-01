Warburg Research Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, June 13th.

SAF-Holland Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €7.89 ($8.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €6.02 ($6.14) and a one year high of €13.80 ($14.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.39.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

