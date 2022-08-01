Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

KGC opened at $3.41 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

