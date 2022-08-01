Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Cut by William Blair

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.46 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

