Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for FirstCash Holdings, Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.26 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

