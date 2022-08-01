Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for General Motors Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

General Motors Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

