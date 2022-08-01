Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Signal Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Trading

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Federal Signal Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Hedge Funds and Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal



Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.



