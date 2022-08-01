Warburg Research Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

ETR SKB opened at €14.80 ($15.10) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €12.90 ($13.16) and a 12-month high of €32.65 ($33.32). The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

