Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €188.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €146.55 ($149.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €148.71. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($190.92).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.