Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP stock opened at €46.00 ($46.94) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.44. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

