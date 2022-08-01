Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Renault Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €28.75 ($29.33) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.42.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

