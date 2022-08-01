Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €106.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($136.73) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Safran Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAF stock opened at €106.98 ($109.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.52. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($94.24).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

