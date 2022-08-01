Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STM stock opened at €36.93 ($37.68) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($21.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.11.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.