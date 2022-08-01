GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

