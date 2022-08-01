TD Securities Boosts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43.

Insider Activity

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,082,259.60. In other StorageVault Canada news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares in the company, valued at C$769,601,236.87. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,082,259.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,365,800 shares of company stock worth $7,792,941.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

