TD Securities Boosts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
