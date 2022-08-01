Raymond James Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SVI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.
StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
