Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($95.92) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

EPA SU opened at €134.54 ($137.29) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €135.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

