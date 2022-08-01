StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.
Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Read More
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.