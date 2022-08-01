StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$347,243.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$694,486.80. In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$347,243.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$694,486.80. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$769,601,236.87. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,365,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,941 over the last quarter.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

