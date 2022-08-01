Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.66). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Stories

