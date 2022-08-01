Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Increases By 94.3%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the June 30th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

LITM opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

