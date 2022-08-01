Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Rises By 93.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.
Dream Impact Trust Trading Down 18.3 %
OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.80.
About Dream Impact Trust
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
