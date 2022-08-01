Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BMAQW stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

