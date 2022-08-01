Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ARLUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of ARLUF opened at $24.76 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Further Reading

