Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.92 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.