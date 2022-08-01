u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 92.3% in July

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
u-blox Stock Down 6.3 %
UBLXF stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. u-blox has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $124.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.
u-blox Company Profile
u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on u-blox (UBLXF)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.