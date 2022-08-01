Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

