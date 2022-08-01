Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 92.3% in July

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 102.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SKYA stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

