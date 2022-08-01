InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

IPVI stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPVI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,344,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 343,161 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 189,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

